Manipur, Arunachal told to work with Assam Rifles to fence Myanmar border

NEW DELHI: Union Ministry of Home Affairs has written to the governments of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh asking them to coordinate with Assam Rifles in preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for installing fences in the remaining stretches along the India-Myanmar border, officials said on Thursday.

A letter from MHA demanded speeding up the preparation of DPRs for the balance stretches of Arunachal Pradesh (480 km) and Manipur (243 km). Following this, the construction of the fences can be expedited, it said.

In the identical letters to the chief secretaries of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, the MHA asked them to hold discussions with Assam Rifles, Border Roads Organisation and other concerned departments to finalise locations and alignment of the fencing stretches.