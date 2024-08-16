Manipur, Arunachal told to work with Assam Rifles to fence Myanmar border

NEW DELHI: Union Ministry of Home Affairs has written to the governments of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh asking them to coordinate with Assam Rifles in preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for installing fences in the remaining stretches along the India-Myanmar border, officials said on Thursday.
A letter from MHA demanded speeding up the preparation of DPRs for the balance stretches of Arunachal Pradesh (480 km) and Manipur (243 km). Following this, the construction of the fences can be expedited, it said.
In the identical letters to the chief secretaries of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, the MHA asked them to hold discussions with Assam Rifles, Border Roads Organisation and other concerned departments to finalise locations and alignment of the fencing stretches.
In a post on micro-blogging site X, Member of Manipur Legislative Assembly Rajkumar Imo Singh said, “In a major decision taken by the Central government regarding the fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border, Union Home Ministry has asked to expedite the whole border fencing construction work by conducting survey and alignment of stretches along the Indo-Myanmar border, especially the Manipur stretch of 243 km.”
He further said, “The Chief Minister shared this intimation letter on the floor of the House. One may not be satisfied with all the measures of the Central government to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur, but it has taken up important steps for the welfare of the indigenous people of the state by identifying illegal migrants in the state, removing FMR (free movement regime) to stop free movements of people into our country, construct the border fencing to ensure illegal migrants/refugees do not come into our country and transferring few units of paramilitary forces which were becoming a major hurdle towards bringing peace in the state.”
Four northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km) — share a 1,643 km unfenced border with Myanmar.