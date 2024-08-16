Top central institutes to shut down OPD, surgeries as faculties join nationwide strike on Aug 17

NEW DELHI: In a display of solidarity, faculty members from two of India’s premier medical institutions—AIIMS Delhi and PGI Chandigarh—have announced that all elective services will be suspended on Saturday. This move is in support of the ongoing nationwide strike by medicos demanding justice for their fallen colleague and the implementation of a Central Protection Act (CPA) to ensure the safety of healthcare workers.

At AIIMS Delhi, the shutdown will affect outpatient departments (OPD), planned surgeries, and patient investigations. The emergency services, however, will continue to operate as usual. Faculty members have informed the patients of the disruption, rescheduling appointments to minimize inconvenience.

““…the residents of our institute are on strike, demanding the urgent implementation of a "Central Protection Act" to ensure a safe environment for practising doctors. An urgent General Body Meeting was held today with the faculties, and it was unanimously decided that apart from emergency medical services including casualty, emergency OT, ICU and wards, no routine hospital services (OPD/OT/Laboratory) will function on Saturday, in solidarity with our medical fraternity," a letter by the faculty association at AIIMS to its director read.

"We have also ensured that patients scheduled for OPD services tomorrow have been informed, and their appointments have been rescheduled to minimize inconvenience. We will make certain that emergency services continue to function smoothly, so that patients requiring urgent and life-saving care are not left unattended,” the letter stated.