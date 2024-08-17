Centre to form panel to improve safety of healthcare professionals amid nationwide doctors' protests

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) announced on Saturday that it will form a committee to recommend measures for improving the safety of healthcare professionals.

MoHFW's announcement comes as doctors across the country launched a 24-hour nationwide protest, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The ministry said representatives of all stakeholders, including the state governments, will be invited to share their suggestions with the committee.

It has requested the doctors agitating across the country to resume their duties in the larger public interest and in view of the rising number of dengue and malaria cases.