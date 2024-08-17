Doctor rape-murder: NCW alleges security lapse and tampering of crime scene at Kolkata hospital

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has alleged that the crime scene at the Kolkata hospital, where a trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, was tampered with due to sudden renovations and criticised the police for not sealing the site immediately.

A two-member inquiry committee of the NCW arrived in Kolkata on August 12 and has since been rigorously examining the circumstances surrounding the trainee doctor's death.

The Committee's preliminary findings revealed alarming lapses in the hospital's security and infrastructure.

The NCW's inquiry revealed that no security guards were present during the incident, leaving on-call interns, doctors, and nurses without sufficient protection during night shifts.

Furthermore, the Committee reported potential evidence tampering, noting that the site where the crime allegedly took place was undergoing sudden renovations. The crime scene, they emphasised, should have been sealed immediately by the police.

The questioning of the former principal, Sandip Ghosh, who resigned after the incident, remains incomplete, the NCW said in its preliminary report and urged that this aspect be thoroughly investigated without delay.

"The hospital lacks basic amenities for female doctors and nurses, with washrooms in poor condition, no security measures, and inadequate lighting. The questioning of the former Principal, who resigned after the incident, remains incomplete. The Inquiry Committee urges a thorough and expedited investigation," the statement said.

"There is no adequate protection or safety for on-call female duty interns, nurses, and female doctors. The site where the deceased was allegedly raped and murdered is undergoing sudden renovations, potentially leading to tampering with evidence. The crime scene should have been sealed immediately by the police," it added.

The findings come after the Commission took suo motu cognisance of the incident, which has shocked the nation.

Reacting to media reports, the NCW initiated an inquiry into the case.

On August 10, 2024, the Commission addressed a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, demanding immediate action and a thorough investigation into the incident.

The inquiry also highlighted serious concerns regarding the investigation.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)