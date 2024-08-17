Facing backlash, Kolkata top cop says not shielding anyone, probe transparent

KOLKATA: On a day when the Kolkata High Court came down heavily on the state government, particularly the police, the CBI questioned Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in the rape and murder of a medico.

CBI sources said Ghosh was taken to the CGO Complex at Salt Lake for interrogation. Former superintendent of the hospital Sanjiv Vashishth and head of the chest department Arunabha Dutta Chowdhury have also been summoned for questioning.

Sources said the parents of the victim told the CBI that several interns and physicians from the hospital might be involved in the crime. The parents also provided the Central agency, which is investigating the case following the Calcutta HC order, with the names of persons they suspect to be involved in their daughter’s murder.

Faced with an all-round criticism for not doing enough to stop the vandals from raiding the hospital on Wednesday night, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal asserted that the force was not trying to shield anyone. He told the media that despite “sufficient security presence,” the police did not expect the protesting crowd to turn violent outside RG Kar Hospital premises in the early hours of August 15.

Interns involved?

