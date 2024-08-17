‘File FIR in 6 hours for violence against healthcare workers’

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which has nearly 4 lakh members, has also given a 24-hour shutdown of OPD and elective surgeries in all the government, private and even corporate hospitals on Saturday. Issuing an order in this regard, Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), said,

“Recently, it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff in government hospitals. A number of health workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty.”

“Many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression. Most of this violence is done by either the patient or the patient’s attendants. In view of the above, it is stated that in the event of any violence against any healthcare worker while on duty, the head of an institution shall be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours of the incident,” the office memorandum said.