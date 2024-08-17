FIR filed against Hindu leader Ramgiri Maharaj for anti-Islam comments

THANE: Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against Hindu religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Prophet Mohammad and Islam. The controversial statements were reportedly made during a religious event at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka, Nashik district. A video of these remarks has since gone viral on social media.

The Mumbra police have charged Ramgiri Maharaj under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 302 (uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings), along with charges related to outraging religious feelings, promoting enmity between religious groups, intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace, and criminal intimidation. He also faces FIRs in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

In response to the allegations, Ramgiri Maharaj stated, "The only motive was that Hindus should unite. Now, I will face whatever may come. If a case has been filed, I will see whenever I get a notice."