Gujarat doctor charged for waving pistol at protest over Kolkata rape-murder

AHMEDABAD: A doctor named Govind Gajera of Gujarat's Amreli is facing charges after allegedly brandishing his licensed pistol while addressing a gathering of doctors and medical students protesting the Kolkata rape-murder, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday when the intern doctors of Shantaba Medical College in Amreli were conducting a candlelight march at the Rajkamal Chowk in Ahmedabad.

Sources reveal that Dr GJ Gajera publicly brandished his licensed revolver, urging doctors to arm themselves for protection. He was seen holding the weapon while addressing the gathering.

Sources report that during his address, Dr Gajera stated, “Everyone should carry weapons for safety. In the next five years, such incidents will rise significantly."

Amreli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Chirag Desai said that Dr. Gajera violated a district magistrate's notification regarding licensed firearms. He has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 353(1)(b) for public mischief and 270 for public nuisance, along with violations under the Arms Act and Gujarat Police Act.