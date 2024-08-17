'I am where I am,' Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren responds to rumours of joining BJP

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Champai Soren on Saturday rejected rumours regarding him switching to the BJP.

When asked by reporters about such rumours being spread, he said he is unaware of it.

"I don't know what rumours are being spread. I don't know anything about such speculations and reports. I am where I am," Soren said.

He also clarified that his meeting with former JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom, who was recently disqualified under the anti-defection law and is reportedly in touch with BJP, was for routine discussions.

"He (Hembrom) met me, but we had routine discussions," he said.

Several media reports had on Friday claimed that Champai Soren who had to leave his post as the chief minister upon the return of JMM leader Hemant Soren from jail, could join BJP along with some other members of the party.