Mobile internet suspended in Udaipur after school stabbing sparks communal tension

JAIPUR: Mobile internet was suspended for 24 hours in several areas of Udaipur and all schools were ordered to remain closed after a class 10 student stabbed another boy at a government school, triggering communal violence in the city.

The student who was injured in the attack is undergoing treatment at the district hospital while the accused is under detention. Both of them are minors, officials said.

All government and private schools in Udaipur have been ordered to remain shut until further orders in view of the law and order situation, Collector Arvind Poswal said.

A team of three doctors has been sent from Jaipur to Udaipur by a special plane for the treatment of the injured boy, the collector said, adding that his condition was stable.

Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt issued an order suspending mobile internet services for a period of 24 hours from 10 pm on Friday in Udaipur city, Bedla, Badgaon, Bleecha, Debari, Eklingpura, Kanpur, Dheekli and Bhuwana area.