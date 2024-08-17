MP govt orders officials to check on Madrasas forcing students to get religious education

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to act against government aided Madrasas, which are forcing students to get religious education or attend religious worship without students’ or guardians' consent.
Acting on repeated communications and recommendations by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Commissioner Shilpa Gupta issued a detailed order on Friday.
According to the directions, physical inspection and verification will have to be carried out at all government-aided Madrasas to ensure that no Madrasas are violating Article 28(3) of the Constitution of India.
As per Article 28(3) of the Constitution, “No person attending any educational institution recognised by the State or receiving aid out of State funds shall be required to take part in any religious instruction that may be imparted in such institution or to attend any religious worship that may be conducted in such institution or in any premises attached to it unless such person or, if such person is a minor, his guardian has given his consent thereto.”
The Friday order also states for physical verification and inspection of the recognized government-aided Madrasas and relevant records to ensure that none of the students have been fraudulently enrolled for obtaining government grants.
The Commissioner (DPI) Shilpa Gupta has mentioned that the action is being initiated statewide following communication by the NCPCR and news reports about government-recognized/aided Madrasas fraudulently registering/enrolling non-Muslim students for obtaining government grants. It had also written to the state government about non-Muslim students being forced to get religious education and attend religious prayers without their parents' or guardian consent.
A total 9476 non-Muslim students were found enrolled in 1534 Madrasas across Madhya Pradesh
Taking to the social media platform X over the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to act tough with the erring Madrasas, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo wrote, “Commendable step by the courageous MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav. Thank you very much for this prompt action on NCPCR’s recommendation. All other states need to appreciate and replicate it.”
The state’s school education department had recently decided to cancel the recognition of 61 Madrasas in Sheopur and Ratlam districts for running on paper, just to get government grants.
According to the information provided by the Madhya Pradesh government to the NCPCR in January 2024, a total 9476 non-Muslim students were found enrolled in 1534 Madrasas across the state in 2022-23.
Maximum non-Muslim students were found to be enrolled in districts of Gwalior-Chambal region, including 2068 students in 68 Madrasas of Morena district, 1812 students in 78 Madrasas of Bhind district, 644 students in 28 Madrasas of Guna district, 523 students in 25 Madrasas of Ashok Nagar district and 369 students in 92 Madrasas of Sheopur district.
In Vindhya region (which also borders UP like the Gwalior-Chambal region) 1426 non-Muslim students were found enrolled in 111 Madrasas, while 428 students were found registered in 49 Madrasas of the adjoining Satna district.
Among the unrecognized Madrasas, a maximum 37 non-Muslim students were enrolled in one Madrasa of Bundelkhand region’s Niwari district, while 19 students were enrolled in two Madrasas of Tikamgarh district of the same region.