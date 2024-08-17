MP govt orders officials to check on Madrasas forcing students to get religious education

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to act against government aided Madrasas, which are forcing students to get religious education or attend religious worship without students’ or guardians' consent.

Acting on repeated communications and recommendations by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Commissioner Shilpa Gupta issued a detailed order on Friday.

According to the directions, physical inspection and verification will have to be carried out at all government-aided Madrasas to ensure that no Madrasas are violating Article 28(3) of the Constitution of India.

As per Article 28(3) of the Constitution, “No person attending any educational institution recognised by the State or receiving aid out of State funds shall be required to take part in any religious instruction that may be imparted in such institution or to attend any religious worship that may be conducted in such institution or in any premises attached to it unless such person or, if such person is a minor, his guardian has given his consent thereto.”

The Friday order also states for physical verification and inspection of the recognized government-aided Madrasas and relevant records to ensure that none of the students have been fraudulently enrolled for obtaining government grants.

The Commissioner (DPI) Shilpa Gupta has mentioned that the action is being initiated statewide following communication by the NCPCR and news reports about government-recognized/aided Madrasas fraudulently registering/enrolling non-Muslim students for obtaining government grants. It had also written to the state government about non-Muslim students being forced to get religious education and attend religious prayers without their parents' or guardian consent.