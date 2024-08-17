20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, no injuries reported

"Shortly after the train departed from the Kanpur railway station, we heard a loud noise and the coach started shaking. I got very scared but the train stopped," one of the passengers Vikas told PTI video.

Vikas, who boarded the train from Varanasi and was headed for Ahmedabad, said that the train was moving at a very slow speed when it got derailed. As the train halted, the passengers started pouring out of their coaches.

Majority of them sat near the railway track waiting for help and called their family members to inform them about the incident.

"The police came almost an hour after the incident. We are waiting with our luggage on the side of the adjacent railway track," said another passenger.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said, "Buses have been arranged for the passengers along with alternative arrangements for transportation and all passengers have been evacuated from the spot."

According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.

Tripathi said that buses were arranged to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station.

Besides, an eight coaches MEMU train departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that further arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations, Tripathi said.