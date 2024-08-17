Section of Sultanganj-Aguwani bridge over Ganga collapses in Bihar

PATNA: A portion of the under-construction Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghatbridge connecting Bhagalpur to Khagaria district collapsed and fell into the Ganga river in Bihar on Saturday.

This is the third time that the underconstruction bridge has collapsed since its construction work started.

The devotees capture the entire incident in their mobile phone cameras and uploaded it on social media sites, raising concern over the quality of the construction material. “There was a loud sound, and the superstructure of the under-construction bridge fell into the river,” eyewitnesses said.

The bridge is being constructed by a private firm—SK Singhla Construction Private Limited—at an estimated cost of Rs.1,710 crore to connect Sultanganj in Bhagalpur with Aguwani Ghat in Khagaria district.

The bridge is being constructed to ease traffic congestion on the Vikramshila bridge, a critical link in the region.