Srinagar Diary | Omar keeps pre-poll alliance option open

After National Conference president and three-time former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said his party would go it alone in Assembly polls, his son and party’s vice president Omar Abdullah has kept the option of pre poll alliance open. The latter today said the party is ready to talk to Congress on alliance. “Some days ago, Congress leaders from Delhi came here. We held one round of discussion with them but they had come here without receiving instructions from high command,” Omar said. He said if Congress has concrete suggestions, NC is ready to talk for reaching an understating on seat sharing.

Balidan Stambh gets inaugurated in Valley

The Valley has got its first Balidan Stambh (Pillar of Sacrifice) at Pratap Park in the heart of city. The pillar was inaugurated by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Independence Day. The Balidan Stambh has been constructed as a tribute to the personnel of J&K police, paramilitary forces and army, who were killed in gunfights with militants in the Valley in over three decades of militancy. It has come up at the cost of `4.8 crore. The Balidan Stambh is 60 meters high in the shape of a soldier’s gun and its foundation stone was laid by Home Minister Amit Shah in June last year.

Cops asked to wear proper uniform

In order to address the issue of uniform non-compliance by its personnel, police has directed its men and officials to adhere to the proper and same pattern of uniform. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi in an order stated that it has been observed that police officers and personnel wear different patterns of uniform including T-shirts, beret caps, and non-standard shoes, which is against the uniform pattern of the police department and it presents a bad image of the force. Wearing different patterns in uniform have been viewed seriously by the senior officers and they directed the practice be shunned.

