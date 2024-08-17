UCC implementation committee reaches final phase in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on the nation's need for a Uniform Civil Code from the ramparts of Red Fort, Uttarakhand has accelerated preparations to implement the UCC, which is finally going to come into force in October this year. The state is poised to become the first to roll out the ordinance, setting a precedent for the country.

As Uttarakhand prepares to become the first state to implement the UCC, the rules and implementation committee is working tirelessly to finalise the rules and simplify the process for the common man.

"We are formulating rules to make the implementation as simple as possible for the common man," said Shatrughan Singh, Chairman of the UCC Rules and Implementation Committee, in an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express.

"Our goal is to ensure that individuals can avail facilities under UCC without having to visit a government office."

Singh emphasised the committee's focus on digital solutions, saying, "A person can register their marriage, divorce, and live-in relationship online from the comfort of their home. We are working to make the process as seamless as possible."

In a historic first for any Indian state implementing the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand is set to empower citizens with the convenience of online 'Will registration'.

"For the first time in any state of India after UCC implementation, we are going to give access to a common man to register a Will through a dedicated window portal," Chairman Shatrughan Singh told this newspaper.

"The underline theme is to make it as simple as possible and make it technology-driven, where human and government official interference is minimised," said Shatrughan Singh.

Chairman Singh stated, "We are confident that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will bring about a significant positive impact on the residents of Uttarakhand. The UCC's core structure has been crafted taking into account the fundamental sentiments of all castes, and communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and other tribes, ensuring it is beneficial for every citizen."

Notably, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had pledged to implement the UCC during his election campaign. In a swift move, he approved the proposal in his first cabinet meeting after assuming office in 2022.

Subsequently, a committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai was formed to draft the UCC. Following the submission of the draft, the UCC Rules and Implementation Committee under the chairmanship of Retired Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh took the reins, poised to give the Uniform Civil Code its final shape and bring it to fruition in the state.