UP man abducts toddler, throws her into drain after 'rape attempt'

MEERUT: A man allegedly kidnapped a two-year-old girl in an attempt to "rape" her. He then threw her body into a drain after the girl's family started chasing him, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Moish (20).

According to the Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh, the incident happened on Friday evening when the accused abducted the minor who was sleeping with her family members outside her house in the Sadar area.

When the family members woke up, they chased the accused to save the girl from his clutches, but Moish threw the girl in the drain and fled, he said.

The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway, Singh said, adding that the girl's body has been sent for post-mortem.