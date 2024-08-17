UPSC advertises 45 lateral entry positions for joint secretaries and directors across ministries

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday advertised 45 posts—10 of joint secretaries and 35 of directors or deputy secretaries—to be filled through the lateral entry mode on a contract basis. This is part of the Modi government's ambitious plan to infuse fresh talent to further improve ease of governance.

Usually, such posts are manned by the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFoS) and other Group A service officers.

The 10 posts of joint secretaries are in the Home, Finance and Steel ministries. Whereas, 35 posts of director or deputy secretary-level will be filled in the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Civil Aviation and Information & Broadcasting.

The latest induction is being done through the lateral entry mode -- referred to as the appointment of private sector specialists in government departments. The lateral recruitment, at the levels of joint secretary, director and deputy secretary in the central government, has been undertaken since 2018.

So far, 63 appointments have been made through lateral entry out of which 35 appointments were from the private sector. Currently, 57 officers are in positions in ministries/departments, according to the latest data.

The posts of Joint Secretary (Policy & Plan), NDMA, Ministry of Home Affairs, Joint Secretary (Emerging Technologies) and Joint Secretary (Semiconductors and Electronics) under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Joint Secretary (Digital Economy, Fin Tech and Cyber Security), Department of Financial Services and Joint Secretary (Investment), Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Joint Secretary (Shipping), Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, among others are to be filled through the latest recruitment drive.

Of the total of 35 posts of directors or deputy secretaries, eight officers are to be filled in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, followed by three each in the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Law and Justice, among others.

The posts of directors/DS in the Home, Education, Corporate Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, External Affairs, Steel and Finance Ministries, among others, will also be filled through the lateral entry mode, according to the UPSC's advertisement.

Those who are interested can apply online through the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in by September 17.