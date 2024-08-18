Air India crew member allegedly assaulted in London hotel

An Air India cabin crew member was reportedly assaulted inside her hotel room in London, prompting the airline to take immediate action. The incident occurred at a hotel operated by a major international chain, raising significant concern within the airline.

In a statement, Air India emphasized its commitment to the safety, security, and wellbeing of its crew and staff members. "We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling," said an Air India spokesperson.

The airline is actively cooperating with local police to ensure the matter is pursued to the fullest extent of the law. In addition, Air India is working with the hotel management to prevent any recurrence of such incidents. The airline has also requested that the privacy of those involved be respected. This statement was reported by news agency ANI.