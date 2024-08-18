Half-burnt bodies of man, woman tied in chains found in MP's Chhatarpur

BHOPAL: Residents of Luv Kush Nagar in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district were shocked on Sunday morning when they discovered partially burnt bodies of a man and a married woman tied in chains in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday

The bodies were found near the Siddhan ki Pahadi hillock, close to a pond in Luv Kush Nagar, approximately 55 km from Chhatarpur.

The two have been identified as Abhilasha Upadhyay, a mother of two from Satna district and Chhotu Misha, a temple priest from Khaddi village.

Abhilasha had been missing since Saturday and her family lodged a police complaint on Sunday morning.

Abhilasha’s parental village is near the scene of the crime. She had traveled from her home in Satna to her paternal home in Luv Kush Nagar before two days. Her body, along with Chotu Mishra’s, was discovered on Sunday morning. Both were found chained and locked to a tree with a lock.

Preliminary investigations indicate an affair between Abhilasha and Chotu Mishra.

Police sources said, Abhilasha had reportedly attempted to end her life about a month ago.

The Chhatarpur district police superintendent has stated that the investigation is considering all possible scenarios, including the possibility of suicide.