India’s GI-tagged agro-product Figs juice exported first time to Poland

NEW DELHI: In order to get India’s agro-products on the global stage, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the export of India's first ready-to-drink fig juice, made from GI-tagged Purandar figs, to Poland. Earlier in 2022, the export was made to Germany, too.

Purandar figs are known for their unique tastes and textures. It has high pulp content and rich source of vitamins & minerals. Moreover, it has excellent sweet taste, an attractive violet colour.

The Specialties are attributed to the climatic factors, red-black soil & Salt-free well irrigation technique followed in the Region.

The journey of this innovative fig juice began at the APEDA Pavilion during the SIAL 2023 held in Greater Noida, New Delhi. The international trade showcase provided a platform for the product's initial introduction to the global market.

The fig juice was also showcased at Macfrut 2024 in Rimini, Italy, with the support of APEDA. The event saw a positive response from buyers, including an inquiry from MG sales SP in Wroclaw, Poland, which led to this landmark export.

The fig juice, produced by Purandar Highlands Farmers Producer Company Ltd. won an award at the event, highlighting its potential in the international market.

Since the first export of fresh GI-tagged Purandar Figs to Hamburg in 2022, APEDA has worked closely with smallholder farmers.

This milestone shipment, flagged off by Chairman APEDA, Abhishek Dev in the presence of all stakeholders, departed on August 1, 2024, via Hamburg port in Germany. This event marks a significant achievement in promoting India's unique agro-products on the global stage.

APEDA's continuous support and assistance have been instrumental in the development and export of this product.