Jaipur hospitals receive bomb threat

Hospitals in Rajasthan's Jaipur,including CK Birla Hospital and Monilek Hospital, received bomb threats via email early this morning. The threats, received at 7 am, warned of bombs planted under hospital beds and in bathrooms, stating that everyone inside would either be killed or severely injured. The message ominously claimed, “You will all end up in a pool of blood, you all deserve nothing but death. The Terrorists 'Ching and Cultist' are behind this massacre.”

Upon receiving the threats, police and bomb disposal teams were promptly dispatched to the affected hospitals. They are currently conducting thorough searches and ensuring the safety of patients and staff. The situation is under investigation as authorities work to determine the credibility of the threats and secure the premises.

This comes a day after similar threats were made against Ambience Mall in Gurugram, it was evacuated on Saturday after it received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises.

The email, which was sent from hiddenbones101@gmail.com, stated, read, "I planted bombs in the building. Every person inside the building will be killed, none of you will escape. You deserve death. I planted the bombs in the building because I hate my life. The people behind this attack are Paige and Nora."

Both sets of threats contained ominous messages indicating that explosives were planted in public areas, with explicit warnings that individuals inside would face severe harm or death. The threatening language used in both instances was alarming, invoking a sense of imminent danger and fear. The similarity in the nature of the threats suggests a potential pattern of coordinated intimidation