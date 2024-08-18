Jammu and Kashmir polls: MHA asks CAPFs to retain forces after Amarnath Yatra

NEW DELHI: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the assembly polls schedule for Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has begun the process of moving troops in the UT.

MHA has asked the chiefs of the paramilitary forces to retain more than 500 companies currently deployed for the Amarnath Yatra for ‘advance deployment, officials said on Sunday.

On Friday the ECI announced the dates for holding three-phase assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir and single-phase voting for electing 90 MLAs in the Haryana Assembly.

In J&K voting will take place on September 18 and 25 and on October 1, whereas in Haryana it will take place on October 1. The counting of votes in J&K and Haryana will take place on October 4.

The officials said, keeping the polls in sensitive J&K in mind the MHA in its first communication has asked the forces to retain more than 500 companies (Comprising 50,000 troops) currently deployed for the Amarnath Yatra for ‘advance deployment’ to ensure area domination and familiarisation.

They went on to add that as per requirement additional central forces will be mobilised for election duty.