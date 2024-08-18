JMM's Champai Soren sidesteps reports about joining BJP, citing 'personal work' for Delhi visit

Sources indicate that he will remain in Delhi for the next three days for a medical check-up at Apollo Hospital.

It was earlier reported that Soren flew to Delhi with four other JMM MLAs amid speculation about his potential move to the BJP. There is also speculation that he may meet senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to discuss terms for joining the saffron party.

Reports also suggested that Champai Soren met with West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, in Kolkata. When asked about this, Soren denied the claims, stating, "I have not met anyone. I have come here for personal work."

However, he did not reject the speculations about joining the BJP and avoided questions about his chances of joining the saffron party.

Champai Soren left for Delhi via Kolkata around 10:30 a.m. and reached Delhi at 12:30 p.m.

Sources claim that Soren is accompanied by JMM MLAs Dashrath Gagrai, Ramdas Soren, Chamra Linda, Lobin Hembram, and Sameer Mohanty, with some reports suggesting up to six MLAs. The JMM leadership has reportedly lost contact with these MLAs.

Earlier on Saturday, ousted JMM MLA Lobin Hembram met with Champai Soren, sparking speculation that he might join the BJP. However, Champai Soren has rejected such claims.

There are reports that Champai is disappointed with his replacement by Hemant Soren as Chief Minister on July 4, after Hemant was granted bail on June 28 in a land scam case.

The BJP has shown renewed interest in Champai Soren.

In an unprecedented expression of support towards the former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Hemant Soren of political betrayal and predicted significant losses for the JMM in the upcoming Assembly elections due to Champai Soren's removal. Sarma claimed that Champai Soren had been improving Jharkhand’s situation before being ousted.