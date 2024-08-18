Nation

Kolkata Police not to allow any gathering near RG Kar hospital till August 24

The prohibitory orders have been imposed from the vicinity of the hospital till Shyambazar five-point crossing a 650 m distance.
Police personnel keep vigil as members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) take part in a protest march amid its 24-hour nationwide strike demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
KOLKATA: Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory orders near state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from Sunday till August 24, banning meetings and assembly of more than five persons, an order stated.

The hospital had become the centre of agitation following the rape and murder of a woman doctor in the medical establishment.

Kolkata Police has clamped Section 163 (2) of BNSS around the hospital.

The prohibitory orders have been imposed from the vicinity of the hospital till Shyambazar five-point crossing, the order said.

Any person contravening the order shall be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, it added.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has asked all state police forces to provide it situation reports every two hours in the wake of protests by doctors, nursing staff.

In a communication to the state police forces, the home ministry said that the law and order situation of all states should be monitored in view of the protests.

