Mamata Banerjee failed to handle situation, should resign: Nirbhaya's mother on Kolkata rape-murder

Criticising Banerjee, Asha Devi said, "Instead of using her authority to take action against the culprits, Mamata Banerjee is trying to mislead the public."

"Mamata Banerjee is protesting to divert people's attention from this issue. She herself is a woman.She should have taken strict action against the culprits while discharging her responsibility as the head of the state. She should resign because she has failed to handle the situation," she added.

Banerjee led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina Crossing in Kolkata on Friday, demanding justice for the woman doctor.

She demanded that the culprits be hanged.

Asha Devi said until central and state governments get serious about seeking swift punishment from the court for rapists, such brutality will continue to take place in different parts of the country every day.

"When girls are not safe in Kolkata's medical college and such barbarity is committed against them, then one can understand the state of women's safety in the country," she said.

A day after the trainee doctor was allegedly raped and killed, West Bengal Police arrested one person in connection with the crime.

Later, citing lapses in the police investigation, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).