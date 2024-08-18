Minor girl from Punjab gang-raped in parked bus at Dehradun ISBT bus stand

DEHRADUN: Within a month, Uttarakhand has witnessed yet another shocking incident of brutality, amidst ongoing student protests over the nurse murder and rape case in Rudrapur.

A minor girl from Moradabad was allegedly gang-raped on a parked bus at Dehradun's ISBT, further highlighting the state's alarming rise in violent crimes.

A disturbing case of gang rape has come to light at the Dehradun ISBT bus station, where a teenager from Punjab was allegedly assaulted on a parked bus. The Child Welfare Committee team rescued the minor from the bus station, exposing the incident. Following counseling, the committee filed a case at the ISBT police outpost on Saturday, prompting swift police action to investigate the matter.

According to police sources, a 16-year-old girl from Moradabad was found disoriented and frightened at the Dehradun ISBT bus station on the evening of August 13. Initially, the teenager did not disclose any information, but during counseling, she revealed that she had been gang-raped on a bus. The girl had travelled from Punjab to Delhi, then to Moradabad, before arriving in Dehradun. The counseling session brought the shocking incident to light, prompting police action.

Chairperson Kusum Kandwal of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Women visited Balika Niketan on Sunday morning to personally enquire about the 16-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped on Saturday night.

Speaking to the TNIE, Kusum Kandwal said, 'After seeking detailed information from the SSP and District Probation Officer, I have directed immediate action against the culprits in this heinous crime. The incident has been treated with the highest level of seriousness and concern."

Hemant Khanduri, PRO to SSP, informed this newspaper, 'During police interrogation, the minor girl's origin was traced to Moradabad, and in connection with the gang rape, five bus drivers have been taken into custody from the ISBT for questioning'. Currently, the police are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the ISBT bus station to gather more evidence. Inspector KK Lunthi of Patelnagar Police Station said that a case has been registered against unknown accused in connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.