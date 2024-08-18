'Previous governments allowed intruders to enter the country': Shah defends CAA

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp critique of the Congress party on Sunday, accusing them of engaging in appeasement politics over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Shah claimed that from 1947 to 2014, those seeking asylum in India were denied justice, despite the CAA's focus on granting citizenship rather than stripping it away.

Speaking at a citizenship certificate distribution event in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated, “The CAA is not merely about granting citizenship; it is also about providing justice and rights to millions. Due to the Congress party's appeasement politics and that of its allies, individuals seeking refuge were denied justice from 1947 to 2014.”

“They faced persecution in neighboring countries for their Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, or Jain identities, and they also endured suffering within their own nations. The appeasement politics of the INDIA block failed to deliver justice for them. However, PM Modi has provided the justice they deserved,” Shah added.

Rejecting opposition claims that the CAA is anti-Muslim, Shah asserted, “No one will lose their citizenship under the CAA. This law is focused on granting rights to Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain refugees. I want to clarify to my Muslim brothers and sisters that the CAA is about granting citizenship, not stripping it away.”

Amit Shah alleged, “Previous governments allowed intruders to enter the country and granted them illegal citizenship, while denying it to those who followed the proper legal channels and applied for it, claiming there was no legal provision available.”

Amit Shah stated, “At the time of partition, Bangladesh had 27 percent Hindus, but today that number has dwindled to just 9 percent due to forced religious conversions.” In Ahmedabad, Shah presented citizenship certificates to 188 Hindu refugees. On this occasion, Union Minister Amit Shah expressed his satisfaction, stating, “These 188 individuals are now recognized as Indian citizens and can live with pride. They serve as an example for other refugees. In the future, their children will contribute to the nation as industrialists and public representatives.”

Additionally, Shah launched development projects worth ₹1,003 crore, which include inaugurating and laying the foundation for 45 initiatives. At a separate event, Shah urged citizens to participate in a nationwide tree plantation campaign to support environmental protection.