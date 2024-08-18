Several hospitals in Rajasthan receive bomb threat emails

JAIPUR: Several hospitals across Rajasthan, including five here received email bomb threats on Sunday, which turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Bomb disposal squad teams cordoned off the hospitals to check the hospital premises but found nothing suspicious.

The emails had claimed that bombs had been planted under hospital beds and in bathrooms, police said.

Among the city hospitals which received bomb threats, include Monilek Hospital, C.K Birla Hospital, Manas Hospital, Apex Hospital and Rungta Hospital.

The police had not yet confirmed the exact number of the hospitals, across the state, that have received the hoax emails. But they said that five hospital in Jaipur reported to have received the bomb threat mails.

"Bomb disposal squads were dispatched to the locations. During the search, nothing suspicious was found," Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Kunwar Rashtradeep said. Police said that the IP address of the email sender is being traced with the help of cyber experts.

The email sent to the hospitals read, "I placed the bomb in the hospital building. The bombs are hidden under hospital beds and inside bathrooms. Every person inside the hospital will be killed or will lose limbs. None of you will escape."