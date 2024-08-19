Delhi Metro ready to help projects in Saudi Arabia, Kenya and El Salvador

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) may help more international projects as the authorities in Saudi Arabia, Kenya and El Salvador have approached the Indian company for partnership.

The Delhi Metro is currently implementing a Metro rail system in Bangladesh and has provided consultancy services in Jakarta. “Countries like Israel, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), Kenya, and El Salvador have also shown interest in partnering with DMRC for their Metro development projects,” informed Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Manohar Lal.

He further said that given the rapid expansion of the Metro in the country, India will soon surpass the United States of America, which has the third largest Metro network.

With the approval of three new projects, India now has 1,018 km of Metro lines under construction, said Lal. On Friday, the Cabinet approved Metro projects for three prominent cities; Bengaluru, Pune and Thane, costing Rs 30,765 crore.