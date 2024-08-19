Flood-ravaged Arakan in Myanmar seeks help from India for essential supplies

NEW DELHI: The flood-ravaged Arakan (Rakhine) region in Myamnar is seeking help from India and other neighbouring countries for essentials like medicines, drinking water, food supplies and even agricultural products.
"Monsoons are always intense in Myanmar and this region in particular which houses 3 million people under an area of 14,200 sq km is submerged – whether it's highways, paddy fields, villages, towns. There is a threat of an epidemic, besides people are stranded. The Arakanese health department has sought help from India and other neighbouring countries and also international relief organisations," said a source in Arakan.
The Arakanese allege that the junta ruling Myanmar has blocked them from receiving aid as a result of which hardships continue.
"In some sectors like Maungdaw and Thandwe, people are facing war and floods which is even more challenging," the source added.
An emergency appeal for essential medicines for displaced persons in Maungdaw town and surrounding areas has been made by the Arakan health department on behalf of those in need, requesting assistance from neighbouring countries, international organizations, civil society groups and humanitarian aid organizations.
Severe monsoons have led to water-borne diseases like dysentery and diarrhoea, while contaminating drinking water. There have been five deaths in the recent past due to these diseases.
It may be recalled that this region was impacted by Cyclone Mocha in May 2023. The relief supplies sent by India didn’t reach locals as the junta allegedly didn’t forward it to them. However, in July the Arakanese did manage to get some relief supplies which came in from India, according to the source.
The India-led Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) runs through this area. Despite the ongoing conflict between the Arakan rebels and the junta, this project has been protected from any damage.