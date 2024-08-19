Flood-ravaged Arakan in Myanmar seeks help from India for essential supplies

NEW DELHI: The flood-ravaged Arakan (Rakhine) region in Myamnar is seeking help from India and other neighbouring countries for essentials like medicines, drinking water, food supplies and even agricultural products.

"Monsoons are always intense in Myanmar and this region in particular which houses 3 million people under an area of 14,200 sq km is submerged – whether it's highways, paddy fields, villages, towns. There is a threat of an epidemic, besides people are stranded. The Arakanese health department has sought help from India and other neighbouring countries and also international relief organisations," said a source in Arakan.

The Arakanese allege that the junta ruling Myanmar has blocked them from receiving aid as a result of which hardships continue.

"In some sectors like Maungdaw and Thandwe, people are facing war and floods which is even more challenging," the source added.