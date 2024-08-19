GPS-based software, panic buttons in Chhattisgarh buses to ensure safety for women, girls

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has begun the monitoring system on the safety and security of girls and women by installing panic buttons and Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD software connected via GPS) in all school-college buses along with the commercial ones.

The state transport department has gone ahead to get the vehicle tracking software rolling on a designated server to locate the vehicle besides placing the panic buttons in buses to reach out to women who face any potential danger or untoward incidents.

“The work on installing panic buttons and VLTD in school and college buses has begun. The software device will remain connected directly to the control room of the transport department. In the second phase, all commercial buses will get the device installed. An App is also being prepared, said D Ravishankar, additional commissioner (Transport department).

The move intends to safeguard girls, women and children during any emergency situation or face any potential danger or untoward incidents, he added.

In Chhattisgarh, there are around 12,000 passenger buses owned by private owners running across various routes of the state and over 7000 private school-college buses.

The GPS-based software system boasts of providing accurate information about the real-time information on location of the bus and the route thereby ensuring enhanced safety. Passengers can press the panic button in the event of any emergency or accident to immediately notify both the police control room and the transport department control room. This will promptly activate the emergency response support system of the state, i.e. Dial 112 services. The staff of the nearest police station will swiftly respond.

The pressing of the panic button for three seconds sends an alert signal to the control centre along with the exact location and details of the bus leading the authorities to quickly track the bus and initiate action. The transport department officials said the assistance will be reached within 20 minutes.