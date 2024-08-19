J&K politicians look for greener pastures

SRINAGAR: With the election commission announcing the Assembly poll schedule, it is time for political realignments in Jammu and Kashmir as leaders look for “greener pastures” to remain “politically relevant” and secure their electoral future.
Senior Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader and former minister Taj Mohi-ud-Din has announced his “ghar vapsi” to Congress. “I will be returning to Congress. I have been associated with Congress for over 40 years before switching to DPAP. I held talks with my supporters and workers and they told me that I should return,” said Taj.
Sources said more DPAP leaders, who are close to Ghulam Nabi Azad, are also considering “ghar vapsi.” “They are holding talks with the Congress leadership and may jump the ship in the coming days,” said a source.
The DPAP was floated by Azad in August 2022 after quitting Congress. The party has not emerged a strong political force. The party suffered setbacks immediately after its formation with many leaders, who had come from Congress, returning to the grand old party. DPAP also did not fare well in the Lok Sabha polls and could secure only 80,264 votes in three seats from where it contested.
Speculation is rife that Azad is in talks with the Congress leadership. He may rejoin the party or merge DPAP with it.
Another post-Article 370 floated party, J&K Apni Party of influential businessman Altaf Bukhari, is also imploding. Its vice president Usman Majid recently quit, alleging that it was to play second fiddle to BJP.
Apni Party’s senior leader from Jammu region and former minister Ch. Zulfiqar Ali has also quit the party and joined the BJP on Sunday. Another Apni Party leader and former MLC Javaid Mirchal also quit to join the NC the same day.
Another party witnessing desertions is the Peoples Conference (PC) of former minister Sajad Lone. Former PDP leaders Basharat Bukhari, Khurshid Alam, Nizam-ud-Din and former MP Fayaz Mir, who had joined the PC after Article 370 abrogation, have quit the Sajad Lone-led party. The NC, PDP and Congress have accused J&K Apni Party, DPAP and PC of being BJP’s proxies.
According to Jammu-based political analyst Zafar Choudhary, these elections will see more defections than ever before. “Habitual party hoppers with no ideological integrity will keep jumping in search of power. Some defections can always have the potential to alter electoral dynamics,” he said.
Party-hopping
