J&K politicians look for greener pastures

SRINAGAR: With the election commission announcing the Assembly poll schedule, it is time for political realignments in Jammu and Kashmir as leaders look for “greener pastures” to remain “politically relevant” and secure their electoral future.

Senior Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader and former minister Taj Mohi-ud-Din has announced his “ghar vapsi” to Congress. “I will be returning to Congress. I have been associated with Congress for over 40 years before switching to DPAP. I held talks with my supporters and workers and they told me that I should return,” said Taj.

Sources said more DPAP leaders, who are close to Ghulam Nabi Azad, are also considering “ghar vapsi.” “They are holding talks with the Congress leadership and may jump the ship in the coming days,” said a source.

The DPAP was floated by Azad in August 2022 after quitting Congress. The party has not emerged a strong political force. The party suffered setbacks immediately after its formation with many leaders, who had come from Congress, returning to the grand old party. DPAP also did not fare well in the Lok Sabha polls and could secure only 80,264 votes in three seats from where it contested.