Mahayuti coalition will collapse due to bickering among allies ahead of Maharashtra polls: NCP (SP)

PUNE: The NCP (SP) on Monday claimed the ruling Mahayuti coalition will disintegrate before Maharashtra assembly elections owing to internal "rifts" among the Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase referenced Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam's criticism of PWD Minister and BJP leader Ravindra Chavan and the waving of black flags by BJP workers at Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's convoy.

Kadam termed Chavan as a "useless minister" over the poor state of the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Tapase stated Kadam's outburst is a sign of the deteriorating relations within the Mahayuti alliance.

He also highlighted a protest by BJP supporters who showed black flags at Ajit Pawar's convoy in Junnar during the Jan Samman Yatra on Sunday.

"There is no coordination between the constituent parties of the Mahayuti, no mutual respect, and no genuine concern for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra," Tapase alleged in a statement.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were dissatisfied with Ajit Pawar's attempts to hijack the "Ladki Bahin Yojana," a flagship cash transfer scheme of the government, he alleged.

According to Tapase, opposition leaders, MLAs, and MPs were deliberately not invited to the formal launch of the "Ladki Bahin" scheme on Saturday, which shows the ruling coalition was more interested in playing politics than serving the people.

"Maha Yuti alliance exists solely to retain power and protect its members from legal scrutiny," he stated.