Man charged under NSA for murdering two women, sexually assaulting their bodies in UP

BARABANKI: The district administration here has invoked the National Security Act against a man accused of murdering two women and engaging in sexual activities with their bodies, officials said on Monday.

The NSA was invoked on Saturday against Amrendra Rawat (26), who was arrested last year for the women's murder in the Ramsanehi Ghat area, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said.

He was also booked under the Gangsters Act in May last year, the police added.

Singh said the NSA was invoked considering the heinous nature of the crime, which would make it difficult for the accused to get bail.

"Rawat has confessed before us of murdering the women and then performing sexual acts with the bodies," he further said.

According to police, a strangled and dishevelled body of a 60-year old woman was discovered in a nearby forest in the Ramsanehi Ghat police station area on December 29, 2022.

"During investigation, it was found that the woman was raped after murder," Singh said, adding it was also found that a similar incident was reported earlier in December 2022.

Rawat was caught in January last year, while he was trying to kill another elderly woman in the adjoining Ayodhya district, the police added.