Netizens slam teenager for forcing flower seller mother to buy iPhone after 3-day hunger strike

The obsession with Apple products among gadget enthusiasts has always been strong. Recently, a video went viral on social media showing a temple flower seller mother forced to buy an iPhone for her son after he went on a 3-day hunger strike. The incident has sparked widespread discussion among social media users.
The viral video shows a temple flower seller and her son at a mobile store, preparing to purchase an iPhone with a bundle of cash. When asked about the sudden purchase, the mother revealed that her son had gone on a three-day hunger strike, insisting on getting an iPhone. She eventually agreed to buy the phone but requested that her son earn the money and repay her. She stated, “I sell flowers outside a temple, and my son hasn’t eaten anything in three days because he wanted an iPhone for himself... I am happy, but I want him to earn and return the money," the mother said.
The video was shared widely on social media where most people called out the son for spending his mother’s hard earned money on a phone. A caption on one of the posts on X stated read, “Too much love will always destroy children. Parents should know where to draw the line. This is harsh but no parent deserves children like him.
A user slammed the boy, saying, “Shameful!!! Mom should have hit him with slippers instead of money and let him starve. These selfish buggers will not hesitate to sell their own parents for their greed.”
Many others sympathised with the unconditional love of the mother. One person stated, “Feel sorry for the mother, her expression tells it all !!” while another wrote, “Parents like her deserve respect and gratitude. Children like this, who are raised with no sense of responsibility or respect, often grow up to abandon their parents in old age homes when they’re no longer useful to them.”
An individual also suggested, “Never buy any phone which is higher than your half month of pay.”