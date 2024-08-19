Patna Diary | Senior RJD leader likely to join JD(U)

Party hopping is getting infectious in Bihar these days. Following the footsteps of chief minister Nitish Kumar, a senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shyam Rajak is likely to join Janata Dal (United) once again. Rajak is currently national general secretary of RJD, but he is feeling neglected in the party. Rajak, who was with JD(U) between 2009 and 2020, called on chief minister Nitish Kumar at 1 Anne Marg residence, fuelling speculation about his ‘ghar wapsi (home coming)’. Though there is no official confirmation from Rajak about him changing sides, a senior JD(U) leader claimed that Rajak would join JD(U) on September 1.

Proposal of second airport in Patna approved

There is good news for fliers of Bihar. The union cabinet has approved the construction of a second airport at Bihta in Patna district. Bihta airbase will be developed as a civil enclave at an estimated cost of Rs 1,413 crore. The Indian Air Force base at Bihta is about 27 km from the existing airport. The new airport’s terminal building will have the peak capacity to handle 3,000 passengers per hour. This building will be spread across 66,000 square metres. EX-civil aviation minister and Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy had raised the demand of second airport in Bihar during the Monsoon session.

‘Jan Suraaj’ to contest four assembly seats

‘Jan Suraj’ is all set to contest bypoll to four assembly seats in Bihar. Political strategist-turned political activist Prashant Kishor hinted about preparation of ‘Jan Suraaj’ for by-elections to be held on Tarari, Belaganj, Imamganj and Ramgarh assembly seats. The seats have fallen vacant after the serving MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently held parliamentary election. Kishor said that if elections were held after October 2, ‘Jan Suraaj’ will field its candidates both on Belganj and Imamganj seats. In case, elections were held before October 2, the party would support candidates of its choice. In any case, ‘Jan Suraaj’ will contest by-polls in Bihar.

