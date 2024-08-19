Power Games | RS Elections: Kushwaha, Kiran, Pratima among favourites

The Election Commission has set the ball rolling to fill 12 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from nine states. The commission issued the notification for the election on August 14 and the last day for filing nomination is August 21. Polling for all the seats is scheduled for September 3. The Congress has already announced the candidature of the party’s legal brain Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the lone vacancy from Telangana.

The party will easily win the seat given its numbers in the state legislative assembly. The remaining 11 seats are likely to go to the BJP and its allies. Former Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was inducted into the Union ministry even after he lost the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket, will have to be accommodated in the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said among the strong contenders for the remaining 10 seats are former Union ministers Pratima Bhaumik from Tripura and Upendra Kushwaha from Bihar. Former Congress leader Kiran Chaudhry, who recently joined the BJP, was promised a seat in the Upper House from Haryana. According to sources, the party plans to honour that commitment. Former state minister Rajen Gohain is a leading contender for one of the two seats from Assam.

The BJP allies Shiv Sena (Shinde Group) and Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar are likely to be given one seat each in Maharashtra and Bihar, respectively. Top BJP leaders, including former Union ministers who are hopeful of being sent to the Rajya Sabha, are keeping their fingers crossed as the party leadership gets down to preparing a final list of candidates.