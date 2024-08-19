Power Games | RS Elections: Kushwaha, Kiran, Pratima among favourites

The Election Commission has set the ball rolling to fill 12 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from nine states. The commission issued the notification for the election on August 14 and the last day for filing nomination is August 21. Polling for all the seats is scheduled for September 3. The Congress has already announced the candidature of the party’s legal brain Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the lone vacancy from Telangana.
The party will easily win the seat given its numbers in the state legislative assembly. The remaining 11 seats are likely to go to the BJP and its allies. Former Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was inducted into the Union ministry even after he lost the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket, will have to be accommodated in the Rajya Sabha.
Sources said among the strong contenders for the remaining 10 seats are former Union ministers Pratima Bhaumik from Tripura and Upendra Kushwaha from Bihar. Former Congress leader Kiran Chaudhry, who recently joined the BJP, was promised a seat in the Upper House from Haryana. According to sources, the party plans to honour that commitment. Former state minister Rajen Gohain is a leading contender for one of the two seats from Assam.
The BJP allies Shiv Sena (Shinde Group) and Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar are likely to be given one seat each in Maharashtra and Bihar, respectively. Top BJP leaders, including former Union ministers who are hopeful of being sent to the Rajya Sabha, are keeping their fingers crossed as the party leadership gets down to preparing a final list of candidates.
Jharkhand Govt on Edge
Champai revolt brewing since ouster as CM
The day Champai Soren was asked to step down as the chief minister of Jharkhand to make way for Hemant Soren, he told his supporters that he would explore other options to get back the chair. Sources said Champai is in touch with the BJP and may cross over to the party along with half a dozen JMM MLAs. They said he is also in touch with some Congress MLAs who have either not been happy with the government or do not see a chance of getting a party ticket in the next election.
He wants them to join him in his revolt. Champai’s switchover will leave the JMM-led state government in a minority. The ruling alliance has the support of 46 MLAs, eight more than the majority mark of 38 in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly whose current strength is 75. Sources said that in the event of Champai crossing over to the BJP and the government losing majority, the Centre may impose President’s rule in the state before the assembly election.
Champai’s desertion would deal a big blow to the JMM in the Kolhan division of the state comprising three districts of East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela Kharsawan, where he enjoys popularity. The BJP has been trying for long to win over some of the popular leaders of the JMM and Congress. Champai’s defection may put the much-needed wind in the BJP’s sail in Jharkhand.
Sources said that Hemant has launched a firefight to save his government. He has contacted Champai and is trying to persuade him not to leave the party. With elections due in the state in a couple of months, Jharkhand is set to witness an interesting game of political brinkmanship.
Shahid Faridi
The writer is Resident Editor
TNIE, New Delhi.
