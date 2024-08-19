Restoration of Article 370, statehood for JK among 12 guarantees in NC manifesto for Assembly polls

SRINAGAR: Restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood as well as implementation of the autonomy resolution passed by the erstwhile assembly in 2000 are among the National Conference's 12 guarantees announced in its manifesto for the upcoming polls.
In June 2000, the National Conference government under Farooq Abdullah passed a resolution in the Assembly seeking to restore the pre-1953 constitutional position in the state.
It was, however, rejected by the Union Cabinet headed by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The NC manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls also promised to seek amnesty for all political prisoners and dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.
Free 200 units of electricity, relief from power and water crisis, transfer of hydro-electric power projects to Jammu and Kashmir and providing 12 LPG cylinders to the economically weaker sections each year for free are among the other pledges made by the party in its poll document.
Releasing the manifesto at a press conference here, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said the party is making only those promises it can deliver.
He described the manifesto as the NC's vision document and a roadmap for governance.
The manifesto makes 12 broad promises, including striving for the full implementation of the Autonomy Resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2000.
"We strive to restore (Articles) 370-35A, and statehood as prior to August 5, 2019," the NC poll document said.
In the interim period, "we will endeavour to redraw the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, and the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019", it said.
The manifesto has promised that the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, in its first list of business after elections, will pass a resolution against the Centre's decision to strip the region of its statehood and special status.
The NC said it will make efforts to modify, annul, and repeal post-August 5, 2019, laws that impact the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
It also pledged to protect the land and employment rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, encourage dialogue between India and Pakistan, and make efforts to secure the release of prisoners languishing in jails.
Under a guarantee titled "Restoring normalcy", the NC said if it forms government in Jammu and Kashmir after the polls, it will revoke the stringent and controversial Public Safety Act (PSA).
Simplified job verification process, addressing "unjust" terminations of employees and putting an end to harassment of people on highways have also been mentioned in the manifesto.
The National Conference pledged to provide a comprehensive job package, one lakh jobs to youths and fill up all vacancies in government departments within 180 days of coming to power.
Another guarantee announced by the party talks about social welfare and the aim to provide Rs 5,000 per month to women heads of households belonging to the economically weaker sections of society.
It also promised to strengthen the public distribution system, providing 10 kgs of rice/atta per person each month, and working towards establishing a Minority Commission.
The manifesto said the party would implement its WADA (War Against Drug Abuse) report to eradicate the drug menace.
If the NC forms government, it would strengthen agricultural and horticulture sectors, create robust health infrastructure, and set up a medical trust with free insurance of Rs 5 lakh per annum for people requiring heart and kidney transplants and those with terminal diseases like cancer, the party said.
The poll document promised to grant industry status to the tourism sector and explore new tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir, including in Pir Panjal, Chenab, and other areas.
The National Conference pledged free education till the university level and to draw up a strong plan for the education sector.
It also promised comprehensive expansion of the cities of Srinagar and Jammu.
Omar Abdullah said when the party sought suggestions from the public for its manifesto, he did not expect a tremendous response.
"We were surprised that there was no corner of Jammu and Kashmir where we did not get a response. Thousands of letters, emails and messages. I thank them all. Every message was read and discussed. We tried to incorporate those in the manifesto," he added.
Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1.
The results will be announced on October 4.
Last December, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.