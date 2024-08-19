Three of four Congress MLAs’ in Meghalaya join ruling NPP

Sangma said, “Their joining is a boost for the NPP. It reinforced our commitment to serving the people and taking the state forward.”

The Congress had won five seats in last year’s Assembly elections. Its strength later reduced to four after Gambegre legislator Saleng Sangma won the Lok Sabha polls from the Tura seat, defeating the NPP’s Agatha Sangma. After Monday’s development, the Congress is now left with just one MLA.

The MDA’s strength has risen to 49 (NPP 31) in the 60-member House, which now has an effective strength of 59 members, as a by-election in the Gambegre seat is pending.

The Opposition has ten MLAs—five from the Trinamool Congress, four from the Voice of the People Party, and one from the Congress.

The lone Congress legislator, Ronnie V. Lyngdoh, is likely to lose his position as leader of the Opposition.

Last week, the Congress had suspended Marngar and Wahlang for six years for their alleged anti-party activities.

The decision was based on recent reports from block committees and frontal organizations, which indicated their association with the MDA government. This action followed media reports that the trio were planning to join the NPP.

State Congress chief Vincent H. Pala had criticised the Chief Minister for allegedly attempting to undermine opposition parties using funds earned through “illegal” means.

The Congress had faced a similar situation during the term of the previous government (2018-23). It had 17 MLAs, but 12 of them, led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, defected to the Trinamool Congress in November 2021. Three months later, the remaining five joined the NPP.