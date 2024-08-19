Tiger from Sariska in Rajasthan enters Haryana, alert sounded

CHANDIGARH: A four-year-old tiger from Sariska National Park in Rajasthan has entered the Jhabua Reserve Forest in Rewari district of Haryana after covering nearly 100 kilometers. An alert was sounded across all villages near the border. This marks second such incident in Haryana in the past year.

Sources indicated that the tiger attacked five people in Kairthal village in Rajasthan. Forest officials have confirmed the presence of the male tiger after pugmarks were found in the area late Saturday evening. Special teams from Rajasthan are currently tracking the tiger. Around five teams from the neighbouring state are operating in Jhabua, Rewari.

An official from the forest department said, “The villagers have been alerted. Since the forest is dense, it is difficult to tranquilize and trap the big cat. Meanwhile, we are waiting for the tiger to prey on any animal in the area. The tiger is familiar with the path and had come here in January as well. At that time, he returned on his own after staying a few days in Haryana, without requiring tranquilization. Initially, Karni Mata and Balla Quila areas in Rajasthan were his territory before he was chased away by another tiger.”

Sources also noted that the male tiger, ST-2303, moved out of the reserve and reached Haryana after being reportedly pushed out by his father, ST-18.