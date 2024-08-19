US-made M4 carbine assault rifles in terrorists’ hands in Jammu pose serious threat says security officials

NEW DELHI: Weapons that pose a greater threat were recovered by the security forces during the several operations conducted by them following the series of terror strikes in Jammu region, officials said on Monday.

Majority of the weapons were either used by Taliban terrorists earlier or were abandoned by the American soldiers before leaving Afghanistan, officials added.

The security officials said the weapon recovery trends showed that they are now being brought to Kashmir via Pakistan. The officials further added that these weapons include deadly US-made M4 carbine assault rifles that can fire 700-970 rounds of steel bullets in 1 minute.

These bullets can pierce the normal body of any vehicle easily than copper bullets. The weapon’s effective firing range is 500-600 metres, with a maximum firing range of 3,600 metres.

The officials said that the anti-terror operations, and recovery of M4 carbines from terrorists have not been stopping, as presently they are mostly using either AK-47 rifles or M4 carbines.

The first attack last month on army vehicles was fired from M4 only, they said.

According to sources in the security establishment in Jammu & Kashmir confirmed that M4 carbine was first used in 2017 when security forces killed Talha Rashid Masood, nephew of Jaish chief Masood Azhar, in Pulwama. But in recent times, the weapon was used in the terrorist attacks in Kathua, Reasi and Doda, they said.