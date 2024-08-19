'Withdraw FIR or all outsiders in Assam will face the consequence': ULFA to BJP leader

GUWAHATI: The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) on Monday asked a BJP leader, Gaurav Somani, to withdraw an FIR that he filed against Shrinkhal Chaliha, a Bir Lachit Sena leader.

The banned insurgent group warned that if Chaliha is arrested, the “outsiders” living in the state would face a “grave situation”.

The BJP leader had filed the FIR with the Dispur police station in Guwahati earlier in the day. He said he heard Chaliha in a video “spewing venom” against certain non-Assamese communities and threatening them.

He alleged the Bir Lachit Sena leader was trying to disturb social harmony for personal political gains but his act not only hurt his (Somani’s) feelings but also created a fear psychosis among people.

In a statement, the ULFA said a group of non-Assamese businessmen had on August 13 subjected arm wrestler Jimmy Das, a 17-year-old local girl, to physical assault. The outfit said the subsequent democratic protests staged by some organisations and people were their moral rights.

“Gaurav Somani should immediately withdraw the FIR. If he doesn’t do that and the police arrest Shrinkhal Chaliha based on it, then it will lead to a grave situation in Assam. For the act of one Gaurav Somani, all outsiders will face the consequence,” the ULFA warned.

The attack on the arm wrestler, which took place in the Babu Patty locality of the upper Assam town, had triggered a public outrage. The locals and various organisations condemned it and demanded action against those involved. Protests were staged also on Monday by 30 organisations in Sivasagar.

Earlier, the police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the incident of assault.