Amid backlash, Centre asks UPSC to cancel ads for lateral entry in bureaucracy

"It is important that the constitutional mandate towards social justice is upheld so that deserving candidates from marginalized communities get their rightful representation in the government services," Jitendra Singh said in his letter to Preeti Sudan.

The move by PM Modi led government to introduce lateral entry in bureaucracy was met with severe backlash from the opposition parties.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had come down heavily on the government. Among other things, he claimed that the government is "recruiting for important posts in central government through lateral entry" and that this meant "reservation (for) SC, ST, and OBC classes being openly snatched away".

On Sunday Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, whose party is a member of the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc called for a fierce protest on Gandhi Jayanti (i.e., October 2) to force the BJP to scrap the lateral entry concept.

According to sources, the Opposition raising this as a major issue ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in four states has forced the Modi government to rethink on its decision.

"Since the issue has started gaining political color, and that too ahead of polls in some states, the government is learnt to have decided to put it in cold storage fearing political repercussions," said a source in the government.

(With inputs from Online Desk)