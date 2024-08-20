Assam police push back four Bangladeshi infiltrators in two separate incidents

GUWAHATI: Assam police on Monday apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals, who entered the state illegally, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The apprehended persons were identified as Lipi Akhtar from Dhaka, Md Abu Shaid, Asadul Islam and Md Sarwar of Rajshahi district in Bangladesh.

All three intended to travel to Chennai for labour work. But, they have been pushed back to Bangladesh,” Sarma added.

Accordingb to the police, three persons were nabbed soon after they had entered Assam’s Karimganj district from Tripura. The fourth Bangladeshi national pushed back was entered Assam through the Dhubri sector of the international border.

One of the apprehended person told TNIE that her husband and 15 other Bangladeshi nationals had left home for India. Two men, one from Bangladesh and another from Assam helped them to enter India. We had plans to work at a garment factory in Tamil Nadu and the two persons told us to pay them Rs 20,000 each later.

Dhubri Superintendent of Police Navin Singh said, “We are verifying her statement and a manhunbt is underway."

Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya are the four northeastern states which share a border with Bangladesh. In the past three months, an estimated 280 Bangladesh nationals and Rohingya were apprehended in Tripura for illegally entering the state. Several others were nabbed in Assam.