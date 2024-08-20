Delhi High Court refers Swamy's plea against Rahul Gandhi's citizenship to PIL bench

"Gandhi's nationality was listed as British in a UK-based company's annual returns for 2005 and 2006"

According to Swamy, Gandhi's involvement with a UK-based company, Backops Limited, which was registered in 2003, is at the heart of the issue. Swamy alleged that in the company's annual returns for 2005 and 2006, Gandhi's nationality was listed as British, raising serious questions about his Indian citizenship. "If he declared himself a British citizen, it could mean forfeiture of his Indian citizenship," Swamy alleged.

In April 2019, the Central Government sent a notice to Gandhi titled "Complaint regarding citizenship," seeking clarification on the matter. Despite this, Swamy contends that there has been no significant progress or resolution to his complaint. He has repeatedly requested updates from the government but claims that his inquiries have been met with silence.

Swamy's petition, filed through Advocate Satya Sabharwal, requests that the Centre be directed to make a decision on his complaint without further delay and to issue a final order on the matter.

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea to bar Rahul Gandhi from contesting the 2019 General Elections over the same citizenship issue in May 2019. The court also questioned the basis of the allegations, with a judge reportedly remarking, "Just because a document mentions him as British, does it automatically make him a British citizen?"