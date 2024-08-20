Gujarat faces alarming spike in crimes against children

AHMEDABAD: The rate of crimes against children in Gujarat has surged over the past three years. Additionally, government data reveals a significant increase in the number of cases registered under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, of 1986, within the state.
On July 30, 2024, Lok Sabha MP, S. Venkatesan asked a written question in the Lok Sabha regarding the escalation of crimes against children from 2014 through 2023. In response, the Minister of Home Affairs provided a detailed breakdown of the reported cases in India, revealing a concerning trend in Gujarat.
According to the data, 3,219 cases were reported in Gujarat in 2014. The cases increased to 3,623 in 2015, 3,637 in 2016, 3955 in 2017, 4929 in 2018, 4685 in 2019, 4075 in 2020, 4515 in 2021. The highest number of cases were reported in 2022 with 4,964 cases.
Notably, recent data highlights a rise in such incidents, indicating a year-on-year increase over the past three years.
In response to a Lok Sabha inquiry, the Minister of Labor and Employment revealed the nationwide statistics for cases registered under the Child and Adolescent Labor (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.
The data for Gujarat over the past five years shows a notable increase: 35 cases in 2018, 64 in 2019, 39 in 2020, 40 in 2021, and 42 in 2022. This trend highlights a steady rise in reported cases, particularly evident over the last three years.
Despite a rising number of child abuse cases in Gujarat, the government has not allocated any funds to the state under the National Child Labor Project Scheme for the past year.
According to figures provided in the Lok Sabha, allocations under the National Child Labor Project Scheme were 99.41 lakhs in 2018-19, 154.31 lakhs in 2019-20, 61.36 lakhs in 2020-21, and 12.23 lakhs in 2021-22. Notably, the funding for Gujarat dropped to zero in 2022-23.
This trend reflects a significant reduction in financial support over the past three years, culminating in the complete withdrawal of funds in the most recent fiscal year.
"The government may have assumed that all children are attending school under the Right to Education and therefore did not allocate funds for the National Child Labor Project Scheme. But the reality is different," says Nirupa Shah, founder of Anuband Charitable, an organization dedicated to children's rights and the elimination of child labour.
"Child labour still exists in Gujarat. The government may claim that children enrolled in anganwadis are all attending school, implying no child labour is involved. But the fact is many children who aren't registered in anganwadis end up as child labourers. In metro cities like Ahmedabad, you still see children working in tea stalls, exploited due to their poor economic conditions. This is a crime against children. The government must properly implement this scheme in Gujarat and allocate necessary funds," Shah emphasizes.