Houses, NHPC building damaged in Teesta dam site landslide in Sikkim

GUWAHATI: A major landslide damaged six residential houses and a GIS building of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in Sikkim on Tuesday.

The disaster occurred at the site of NHPC’s 510 MW Teesta-V hydropower station at Dipudara near Singtam town in the Gangtok district. The glacial lake outburst flood of October last year had damaged the power station and it was under construction.

Official sources said major cracks developed along the Singtam-Dikchu road, rendering it inaccessible. The authorities cleared an alternative passage for communication.

Gangtok District Collector Tushar Nikhare, who visited the site along with other officials, told TNIE that the NHPC plant head reported that the GIS building suffered severe damage. An expert team of the NHPC from Delhi will visit the power station to assess the situation and losses and plan remedial works.

“Instructions have been given to the department of mines and geology for carrying out a detailed investigation of landslides and suggest short-term and long-term restoration work,” Nikhare said.