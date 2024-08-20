J&K’s total electorate reaches 88.03 lakhs with addition of over 93,000 new voters

SRINAGAR: The total electorate in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 88.03 lakhs after the completion of a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls.

“J&K witnessed a significant increase of over 93,000 new voters after the revision of photo electoral rolls,” J&K’s Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said.

He said the Special Summary of Photo Electoral Rolls with a qualifying date of July 1, 2024, was successfully completed in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have been able to include all the eligible citizens, who have turned 18 or those who have registered for the first time, as well as to identify and remove ineligible voters, besides correcting errors and discrepancies, to improve the health and accuracy of electoral rolls,” the CEO said.

As per the Special Summary Revision - 2024 completed with the publication of the final electoral roll, the total number of electors in J&K now is 88.03 lakh.

It includes 44.89 lakh male voters, 43.13 lakh female voters and 168 third-gender electors.

“A total of 93,284 voters have been added in this Special Summary Revision across J&K. The elector population ratio has improved from 0.59 to 0.60,” Pole said.