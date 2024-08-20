Madhya Pradesh emerges as safest route for BJP politicians from Kerala, TN to enter Rajya Sabha

BHOPAL: With BJP naming first-time union minister of state, George Kurian as a candidate for Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the saffron party-ruled central Indian state seems to be the perfect and safest passage for party’s politicians from Kerala or Tamil Nadu to enter the upper house of the Parliament.

The 64-year-old Kurian, who has been part of the BJP in Kerala, right since the party’s formation in 1980, is all set to travel to the Rajya Sabha, given the BJP’s massive majority in the 230-member MP Vidhan Sabha.

On winning the by-election, he’ll be the fifth BJP politician from Kerala or Tamil Nadu (two South Indian states, where the BJP is working hard to build its base) to be elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in 32 years.

The Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is also a lawyer in the Supreme Court. In the past, he served as the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, besides being an OSD (officer on special duty) to the then Minister of State for Railways O Rajagopal.