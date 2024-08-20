Maharashtra teacher accused of showing obscene videos to girl students

AKOLA: A case was registered on Tuesday against a 47-year-old government school teacher in Maharashtra's Akola district after a few girl students alleged that he had been harassing them by showing them obscene videos.

The development came amid protests over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town near Mumbai.

The teacher, working at the Zilla Parishad school at Kazikhed, has been detained for questioning, said a police official.

As per the FIR registered at Ural police station, six girl students complained that the teacher had been showing them obscene videos for the past four months, he said. Further investigation was underway, the police official added.

Notably, the crime came to light when the girl students called the toll-free number of the Child Welfare Committee.

Members of the Child Welfare Committee visited the school on Tuesday morning and spoke to some of the girls, following which the case was registered.

Asha Mirge, a former member of the State Women's Commission, demanded strict action against the teacher.